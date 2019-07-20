A packaging manufacturer on Friday was awarded about $490,000 in state incentives toward a potential facility in Dubuque.
Crown Holdings Inc. was approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board members for about $240,000 in tax credits and a $250,000 forgivable loan, according to a press release. The money comes from the state agency’s High-Quality Jobs Program.
City of Dubuque and state officials said the company plans to move its operations from Omaha, Neb., to Dubuque, investing $2.6 million in an existing facility at 7500 Chavenelle Road and creating 42 jobs. The predominantly manufacturing positions will start at $22.85 per hour.
Company officials have not responded to requests for comment.Local officials have said Crown Holdings is expected to open the Dubuque facility next spring.