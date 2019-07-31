Attendance at the Jackson County Fair in Maquoketa, Iowa, topped 50,000 people last week.
The total represented a 6.5% increase over the attendance during last year's fair. This year's event wrapped up on Sunday.
That also was the most-heavily-attended day, with more than 13,000 people passing through the gates. That figure was driven in large part by the wildly popular Night of Destruction.
Saturday had the second-highest attendance, spurred largely by a concert from country superstar Kip Moore.
The daily attendance figures from last week's event were:
Tuesday: 7,062
Wednesday: 5,645
Thursday: 6,222
Friday: 6,109
Saturday: 12,281
Sunday: 13,034