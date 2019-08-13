A Dubuque man who repeatedly sold crack cocaine near a park and elementary school was sentenced this week to more than 15 years in federal prison.
Mohamed A. Haidar, 31, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to 188 months in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of a controlled substance. He also must serve a six-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.
In a plea agreement signed in April, Haidar admitted to selling crack to a confidential informant on three occasions, one of which occurred near a park and an elementary school.
He also admitted to possessing a handgun with an obliterated serial number. He previously had been convicted on felony drug offenses and was prohibited from owning a weapon.