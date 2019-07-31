Two Dubuque residents have made quite an impression on U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
So much so that she invited them to attend tonight’s debate in Detroit featuring her and other Democratic presidential candidates.
Bill Stumpf and his son Kyle met Gillibrand following her June 2 Fox News town hall at University of Dubuque.
Kyle has Down syndrome, so the father and son make it a point to ask candidates about disability policy when they come through the area.
Gillibrand felt she had “hit it off” with Kyle, according to staff for her campaign. So, when she scheduled a third stop in Dubuque — the most of any presidential candidate this year — she asked the pair if they would join her for dinner.
Bill said Gillibrand impressed him during those couple of hours earlier this month seated at a small table at L.May Eatery in Dubuque, especially with how closely she personally took notes and asked questions.
“The thing that stood out to me from the get-go is that she was the only candidate who said she planned to put a person with a disability on her cabinet,” Bill said. “She didn’t specify who that might be, but that impressed me a great deal.”
A couple of weeks later, Bill got a call from her campaign staff asking if he and Kyle would like seats at the second round of debates.
“That’s not the kind of thing you turn down,” Bill said.
Gillibrand will take the stage tonight in the second of two debates among Democratic presidential candidates this week — and the Stumpf men will be there to watch.
Each candidate is allotted a “select number” of seats, according to Gillibrand’s Iowa spokeswoman, Rachel Irwin.
She said Gillibrand believes Americans with disabilities deserve a president who will listen and work to improve their quality of life.
“That is why she has made it a priority to listen and learn from advocates like Bill and Kyle Stumpf and invited them to the national debates this week,” she said. “As president, she will work with the disability community to remove barriers to in-home care, fight back against discrimination and work to improve access to employment and higher wages.”
Kyle said this week that he was very excited about the opportunity. Bill said he was excited for Kyle to have the chance to attend the debate.
“That’s one of the ways Kyle takes it in, by visual, because he doesn’t speak well,” Bill said. “But he votes. He is a caucus goer.”
Both Kyle and Bill are active in the Dubuque County Democrats. But Bill said they aren’t lockstep in many elections.
“Some people might think that with people with disabilities, it’s two votes for one person,” Bill said. “I will assure you we’ve disagreed in the past. And we’re leaning in different directions right now.”
Kyle confirmed that he was as of yet undecided on which candidate he supported. Bill said he was particularly appreciative that Gillibrand would invite them even though they hadn’t committed to her candidacy.
Bill and Kyle paid their own way to Detroit, but the campaign set aside the tickets for the event. The pair landed in Michigan on Tuesday, ready for what Bill called the chance of a lifetime.