SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., Near City Hall, 10-13th and Iowa streets.
Dyersville (Iowa) Downtown Market, 8 a.m., grassy square in between Xavier School and the north fork of the Maquoketa River, 311 Fourth Ave. SE.
Spiritual Drum Circle, 1 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 107 S. Prospect St., Galena, Ill. Instruments provided or you may bring yours.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. at the Bee Branch parking lot on Prince Street for a hike at Platteville (Wis.) Rountree Trail.
Sunday
The Galena (Ill.) Territory Farmers Market, 8 a.m., The Owners’ Club, 200 Territory Drive. A variety of products from vendors including those from local farms and arts and crafts from local artisans.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Ralph Kluseman, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
One Saturday to Dream Fearlessly, 2 p.m., Dubuque Marina & Yardarm, 1201 Shiras Ave. Ext. A benefit for Opening Doors of Dubuque. Music by Sid V & the Human Resources.
Adam Beck & Amber Dawn, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Dennis DeYoung & the Music of Styx, with the Gin Blossoms, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
Barn Dance, 7 p.m., Mooney Hollow Barn, 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena. Ill.
David Minnihan Trio, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
“Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St. One of the most popular Disney movies of all time captures the heart in a whole new way.
Mixed Emotions, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Statue of Liberty, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Ace Jones, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Sunday
Mixed Emotions, 2 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Melanie Devaney, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Karoake with Becky McMahon, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, Port of Dubuque, suite 100.
Johnnie Walker, 3 p.m., Son Chasers Social Club, 218 E. Amelia St., Cassville, Wis.
Gaines & Wagoner, 5 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Lonely Goats, 5 p.m., Sandy Hook Tavern, 3868 Sandy Hook Road, Hazel Green, Wis.
The Beat Goes On Tour — Kids From Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LEARNING
Sunday
Building a More Flood Resilient Iowa, 1 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. This presentation aims to put the significance of Iowa’s flooding problem in perspective and raise awareness of the need to work together to improve flood resilience. Presented by the Iowa Flood Center.
Financial Peace University, 3 p.m., Grandview United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. This nine-lesson course will help you plan a budget and defeat debt.
Christ, The Living Heart of the Cosmos Retreat, 5:30 p.m., Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Dubuque Parkinson’s Support Group, 10 a.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., auditorium, next to cafeteria. Details: Gerald Osterhaus, 563-582-7313.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque, 250 Mercy Drive. room 1A.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque, 250 Mercy Drive. sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 and older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 1E.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.