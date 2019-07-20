Faye Westphal watched the first lunar landing with a mixture of awe and awful dread.
“It was really exciting to see, but I was scared to death that some creature would come out of the shadows and grab the astronauts,” she said.
Today marks the 50th anniversary of men landing on the moon for the first time. It was July 20, 1969, when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped out of the Apollo 11 lander, “Eagle,” and stepped onto the lunar surface.
“It was so unreal,” said Faye, 75, of Dubuque. “It was like science fiction.”
Faye and her husband, David Westphal, married one year after the lunar landing. David, now 80, said he remembers the mission to the moon as being “fantastic” but also filled with risk.
“I thought for sure they would go up on the moon and they would all die up there,” David said. “I didn’t think they would return, but they did.”
THE TRIP TO THE MOONAstronauts Michael Collins, Armstrong and Aldrin blasted off from Earth in the Saturn V rocket on July 16, 1969. Collins remained orbiting the moon in the mother ship, Columbia, while Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the moon’s surface in Eagle on July 20.
“I was so afraid for them,” Faye said. “I was afraid they wouldn’t get back.”
Armstrong and Aldrin spent two and a half hours walking on the moon’s surface and planted the American flag.
Eagle left the moon and rendezvoused with Columbia on July 21, and the astronauts returned to Earth on July 24, splashing down into the Pacific Ocean.
Faye said watching the astronauts return filled her with elation.
“It was a wonderful, wonderful feeling,” she said.
‘It was really something’Norma Jean and Ray Kirpes watched the dramatic moments with their six children at their Dubuque home.
“I can picture us in our living room watching it,” said Norma Jean, 86. “I thought how amazing it was that a human could go beyond Earth. I was just so much in awe.”
Ray, 83, said he tried to give the kids a sense of the moon landing’s importance while they watched the mission unfold in their living room.
“I told them, ‘This is your history in the making,’” he said. “It was really something. I thought that it was awful risky.”
Norma Jean said she was well aware of the risks of the unprecedented mission.
“There was no way to even think or visualize what the outcome would be or what would be next,” she said. “You were just filled with the moment.”
Norma Jean said watching the astronauts must have inspired the couple’s fourth son. Roger Kirpes later embarked on a career in the aerospace industry.
“He was on the team that perfected the GPS for the space shuttle,” Norma Jean said. “There must have been something that he picked up on because, by the time he was 5 or 6, he was interested in the stars and astronomy.”
HOPING FOR A SAFE LANDINGSandra Wilke, 77, of Asbury, Iowa, said she was experiencing one of her lowest personal moments as the lunar landing approached.
“I was working at the time in the marking room — putting price tags on apparel — at a very high-end department store called Manchester’s in Madison, Wisconsin, where I was living at the time,” Sandra said. “I was depressed because I had just suffered a miscarriage and was feeling pretty sorry for myself.”
Sandra said that in the midst of her despair, the marking room’s supervisor brought a small portable TV into the store so employees could watch the historic landing.
“It brought all of production to a halt,” she said. “We all gathered around the TV and said a short prayer that they would have a safe landing. It was quite an experience.”
Sandra said the moon milestone boosted her mood.
“They turned my very low into a very high day,” she said. “It’s something I’ve talked to my grandkids and great-grandkids about.”