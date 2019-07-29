LANCASTER, Wis. — Wisconsin transportation officials aim to improve the safety of a busy Grant County intersection.
Crews will construct an offset right-turn lane at the southern intersection of Wisconsin 129 and U.S. 61/Wisconsin 35/81 just outside of Lancaster, according to spokesman Michael Bie, of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
“Construction is currently scheduled for 2021,” Bie wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “However, we are working on potentially having the plans ready for a July 2020 (bid letting), which could then be constructed (in) late summer, early fall 2020.”
Bie wrote that transportation officials won’t know until this fall whether the project’s timeline can be brought forward to 2020.
Lancaster Public Works Director John Hauth said a DOT representative recently requested information about underground utilities near the intersection.
The DOT wanted to know if utility companies have any conflict with the proposed work at the intersection, Hauth said.
The City of Lancaster recently built a sanitary sewer main under U.S. 61/Wisconsin 35/81 for the new Grant County Community Services Building.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said he didn’t know about the proposed improvements to the intersection, but that “we’ve been lucky” when he researched and found there have been just five crashes at the intersection during the past five years.
Dreckman said any safety improvements would be good, but the most difficult traffic maneuver for motorists at the intersection is making a left turn from Wisconsin 129 onto U.S. 61/Wisconsin 35/81 or making a left turn onto Wisconsin 129 from the other highway.
The curve of U.S. 61/Wisconsin 35/81 also poses issues for motorists, Dreckman said, particularly during the winter months.
The intersection is going to see additional traffic beginning this fall, with the community services building becoming home to the Grant County Law Enforcement Center and county jail.
Bie wrote that the cost of the project likely would be $150,000 to $250,000.
“We are anticipating construction to take approximately three weeks,” he wrote. “Wisconsin 129 will be closed and detoured through Lancaster via U.S. 61.”
Bie wrote that some flagging of U.S. 61 traffic might be required for short periods during the construction.