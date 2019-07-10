A public update on efforts to expand Iowa’s medical marijuana program will be held tonight in Dubuque.
Health care professionals and current and potential users of the program are invited to attend the meeting, set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Dubuque County Fire Training Center, 14928 Public Safety Way.
According to a release from Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, speakers will include Owen Park, of the Iowa Department of Public Health, and Lucas Nelson, general manager of MedPharm Iowa.
Park is program manager for the IDPH Office of Medical Cannabidiol. MedPharm is authorized in Iowa to grow and distribute medical cannabis.
Iowa lawmakers in 2019 approved an expansion of the state’s medical cannabis law, but it was vetoed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Event sponsors Isenhart, Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, have publicly condemned Reynolds’ veto and are weighing a special legislative session to reconsider the issue.