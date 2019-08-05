A white Dubuque man is accused of shooting fireworks at a group of people after calling them racial slurs.
John F. Daniel, 48, of 2327 Central Ave., No. 3, was arrested at about 4:45 p.m. Friday at his residence on a warrant charging assault while displaying a dangerous weapon- violation of individual rights.
Efforts to get information about the arrest from Dubuque police were unsuccessful over the weekend, but court documents in the case were made public Monday morning.
Those documents state that a neighbor called police to report that a group of people were shooting off fireworks at about 10:15 p.m. July 6 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. It is illegal to shoot off most fireworks within the city limits.
Police spoke to Victoria V. Moreno, 29, of 2340 Central Ave., No. 1, who reported that a group of people, including Aquisha V. Thompson, 38, of Rock Island, Ill., were at her residence and that Thompson’s 15-year-old son was outside shooting off fireworks. The teen then came in to report that a neighbor later identified as Daniel called him a racial slur while telling him to stop.
The group went outside, and Thompson asked Daniel to come speak to her about the slur. Documents state that Daniel replied that “he doesn’t speak (racial slur)” and flipped off the group with both hands.
He then lit a Roman candle and pointed it at the group, so that the projectiles headed toward them, prompting the group to run inside, the documents state. No one was hit, but Thompson’s vehicle was struck.
Police met with Daniel, who admitted to shooting fireworks at the group but “stated he was not intentionally trying to strike them,” according to the documents. Daniel stated he was aiming at the top of Moreno’s residence.
A warrant for Daniel’s arrest was issued July 15. He is scheduled to appear today in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.