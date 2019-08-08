PEOSTA, Iowa — The 200 or so cows and heifers of Le-O-La Holsteins south of Peosta are no strangers to Iowa State Fair recognition.
“They’ve done really well in the show ring,” said owner Rick Demmer.
But this year, Rick and his family are fair prize-winners themselves. The troop is one of six farm families selected for the fair’s 2019 Way We Live Award.
“It’s mostly an award that sort of showcases the agriculture we have here in Iowa and personifies the way we live,” said Mindy Williamson, the state fair’s marketing director. “It just helps our fair-goers recognize and see people that are farming in the way that we think is Iowan.”
Williamson said the farm’s multi-generational nature made it a strong contender. In 1991, Rick and his wife, Kathy, bought the farm from Rick’s parents, who had farmed there since 1956.
The couple’s seven children grew up helping on the farm and participating in several agricultural activities, including 4-H. The youngest just graduated high school and helps on the farm daily, while the older kids stay involved as much as they can.
The oldest child, Kayla Kluesner, brings her twin toddlers to visit often.
“I hope the boys grow up with the same experiences and get to experience the agriculture industry with as many opportunities as my parents gave me,” Kluesner said.
Kathy Demmer said she thinks her children’s collective work ethic also exemplifies Iowan values.
“The kids appreciate the milk, the beef, the vegetables from the garden,” she said. “They all had responsibilities, little chores to do on the farm.”
Rick and Kathy’s niece, Madison Simon, of Farley, nominated them for the award. In her application, she included a comment from the couple’s daughter-in-law showcasing the care the Demmers have for their herd.
“All their cows are ladies and essentially should be treated as such,” Simon wrote.
Rick said it was true that the family treats the cows as “ladies would like to be treated,” making sure they are warm, washed and well-fed even in the harshest weather.
Kluesner said the farm is like a “bed and breakfast” for the cows — “Meals made, nails done.”
Rick said he does not know what the future holds for the farm due to ongoing struggles with the dairy industry. He imagines his sons, all of whom work or intend to work in the dairy industry, will want to take over one day.
But for now, they are just looking forward to this year’s fair. The family will receive $250, free admission and parking and an overnight hotel stay.
They will be recognized during a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center, where photos of the family also will be displayed.
With hired help taking care of the animals for the day, the Demmers will enjoy an even more special fair experience for the first time as well.
“We’ll have the whole family there at one time,” Rick said. And smiled.