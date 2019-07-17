Though still nearly 16 months from the 2020 election, candidate fundraising is heating up in the tri-state area.
Hopefuls for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives seats recently submitted fundraising totals for the second quarter of the calendar year, which ended on June 30. The filing deadline was midnight on Monday.
Documents submitted to the Federal Elections Commission show millions of dollars in donations already.
IOWA’S 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Freshman U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, has outraised and outspent her Republican challengers. She reported receiving more than $440,000 and spending about $106,000 in the quarter. She ended the period with $631,173.33 on hand.
Her closest competitor in terms of fundraising, Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, reported collecting more than $335,000 during the quarter, with about $38,000 in expenses.
But Hinson did not announce she was running for the seat until mid-May. And her fundraising total is substantially higher than Finkenauer’s at the same stage in 2017. Finkenauer, then also a state representative seeking to unseat an incumbent, reported raising about $155,000 in the second quarter of that year.
Representatives for both Finkenauer and Hinson declined to participate in phone interviews Tuesday.
U.S. SENATE — IOWA
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, outraised her two prominent Democratic challengers, each of whom hopes to hold Ernst to a single term in office.
Ernst raised about $1.13 million in the most recent quarter — substantially more than Theresa Greenfield’s total of nearly $630,000. Both easily outraised Eddie Mauro, who reported contributions totaling about $105,000.
An Ernst spokeswoman said the senator was not available for comment Tuesday.
“Once again, Joni received support from Iowans in all 99 counties, and more than 40% of donations were from first-time donors,” said Sam Pritchard, Ernst’s campaign manager, in a press release.
Greenfield also was unavailable for a phone interview, according to a spokesman.
“Iowans are ready for new leadership in the Senate, and I’m thrilled we’re off to such a strong early start and deeply grateful to the grass-roots supporters who are helping make this campaign possible,” Greenfield said in an emailed statement.
Representatives of Mauro did not respond to requests seeking comment for this story.
U.S. SENATE — ILLINOIS
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., reported contributions topping $585,000 in the most recent quarter. His closest opponent, Republican Peggy Hudson, raised just $2,965.
ILLINOIS’ 17TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., reported more than $470,000 collected during the latest quarter. She currently is running unopposed.
WISCONSIN’S 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., raised about $135,000 in the quarter. He is so far running unopposed for re-election.
WISCONSIN’S 3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., raised about $245,000 in the quarter. His opponent, Alex Virijevich, a Republican, did not file data for the period.