WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Worthington’s lone water tower will be offline for the coming days for routine maintenance, city officials reported Thursday.
City water and sewer operator Mike Lansing said residents have been notified of the tower’s temporary closure and that the city’s well will be “running continuously until the water tower is back online.”
The move comes so that the interior of the water tower can be painted. It will take about five days to paint and 10 days to cure, Lansing said.
Repainting is part of routine maintenance for the tower, he continued, explaining that the water tower is repainted every 20 to 25 years.
“We clean and inspect the tower every three to seven years to see how much iron there is in existing water,” he said. “Then, we do a paint inspection when we find wear and tear and we decide whether or not have to paint it or not.”
K&W Coatings, of Elkader, has been hired for the $34,000 project.