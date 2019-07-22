June convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The first date is the date of arrest; the second is the date of conviction.
• Scott D. Runde, 29; March 16; June 6; second offense.
• Mohammed A. Alshuwairkh, 27; March 9; June 6.
• Blake T. Amling, 28; July 8, 2018; June 4; second offense.
• Rayner Bing, 43; Sept. 2, 2017; June 7; second offense.
• Heather M. Duffy, 33; March 4; June 5; second offense.
• Timothy G. Frith, 22; March 3; June 3.
• Michael J. Giellis, 65; May 28, 2018; June 6.
• Nathaniel M. Thompson, 36; March 8; June 6; second offense.
• Ronald C. Parker Jr., 25; Jan. 18 and March 11, June 27.
• Nicole J. Champion, 23; Sept. 9; June 19.
• Tenisha M. Cooke, 32; Aug. 16; June 19; second offense
• Elijah L. Dress, 22; March 9; June 27.
• Benjamin M. Duggan, 20; June 14, 2018; June 21.
• Anthony J. Elskamp, 43; Feb. 21; June 17.
• Joy E. Engsign, 47; Feb. 21; June 19.
• Timothy M. Herman, 28; Aug. 28; June 19; third offense.
• Christine E. Jensen, 53; April 21, 2018; June 26.
• Jailsa E. Jones, 31; Feb. 23; June 17.
• Colleen J. Rath, 34; Sept. 21; June 17.
• Charles T. Sargent, 44; Nov. 22; June 25; second offense.
• Jonathan D. Sendt, 32; March 17; June 24.
• Collin J. Stefanowski, 22; Feb. 17; June 24.
• Cheyenne L. Taylor Kunkel, 19; Feb. 9; June 21.
• Jamie P. Tigges, 31; Feb. 16; June 20.
• Willie A. Wilson, 37; March 1; June 19.
• Teri M. Callahan, 54; Dec. 21; June 19.
• Andrea M. McDowell, 46; Feb. 23; June 24.