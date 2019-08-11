PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Students noshing on a salad or biting into a BLT this fall at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville might not know the lettuce was cultivated by their peers.
A venture known as Pioneer Produce will assume responsibility in September for producing all leafy greens served on campus.
“It’s crazy that you can say … I’m going to grow all the lettuce that the school eats,” said Zack Peterson, who helped design the indoor hydroponic system in which the plants are grown without the use of soil.
The $80,000 project, housed inside the former campus dining facility known as Glenview Commons, is a joint undertaking between UW-P Dining Services and its School of Agriculture.
The business will employ two students during the academic year, who will tend to more than 6,000 lettuce and spinach plants from seed to harvest, providing the university with fresh food and learning opportunities.
ON-CAMPUS NUTRITION
The new operation stemmed from a project developed in 2018 by former UW-P student Tristan Martins in consultation with Rami Reddy, director of the School of Agriculture.
Pioneer Produce initially operated a community- supported agriculture program, which also tested the use of hydroponics for growing plants. CSA subscribers received fresh vegetables and greens weekly, grown inside the UW-P Greenhouse Complex.
Unlike the greenhouse, the Glenview operation is environmentally controlled, using equipment installed by student Nathan Weigel.
The growing room was constructed inside the building’s former scullery, where dishes were washed. Assemblage began in June.
The plants grow inside white plastic trays, through which a nutrient solution is fed. Water pumps operate continuously, and their whirring is joined by the whoosh of ventilation fans.
Grow lights hang overhead, emitting 28,000 watts of power each hour for 15 hours per day. Humidity and carbon-dioxide and oxygen levels in the air can be tweaked to optimize production.
Peterson said he is fascinated by plant behavior, observing that some will grow leaves quickly, overshadowing their neighbors. To compensate for the reduction of light, the smaller plants develop longer root systems.
“They are fighting for the resources, but they are all drinking from a golden straw,” Peterson said.
It takes about six weeks for plants to reach maturity, which is about two or three weeks less than if they were planted outdoors.
The produce will be harvested twice per week — about 800 to 1,000 plants total — and delivered to Dining Services in food-safe totes, where it can be prepared to be served the next day.
The timing makes Pioneer Produce a superior choice, said student Kylee Crist, who will oversee operations this coming school year.
“If (produce) comes from California — say, tomatoes — they have to pick them before it’s even ripe, so that when it gets shipped here, it has time in the truck to ripen, but then it doesn’t taste as good because it wasn’t on the plant as long as it should have been,” she said.
TURNING A PROFIT
Pioneer Produce’s new hydroponic operation was financed through a $60,000 loan from UW-P Dining Services and a $20,000 contribution from the School of Agriculture.
Dining Services has agreed to purchase lettuce, spinach and, soon, strawberries, from Pioneer Produce at the same price it pays its food vendor. UW-P spends about $2.5 million per year on food, $30,000 of which is for lettuce.
Extra produce grown in Glenview will support the CSA and will be sold at Greenwood Avenue Market, a campus dining facility with grab-and-go offerings.
Reddy expects to generate about $21,000 in net revenue per academic year and pay back the loan and interest within 3½ years, after which the operation will turn a profit.
“The profits will be used for launching further student-managed businesses, scholarships (and) grants,” he said. “It is all going back to the students.”
LOCAL INVESTMENT
Amy Seeboth-Wilson, UW-P sustainability coordinator, described the venture as a “win-win” for the university. Not only will growing produce reduce food transportation costs, but it also will circulate money locally.
“It’s wonderful that we’re able to translate our food needs into student employment,” she said. “I don’t know of many colleges that are doing this.”
Reddy also envisions Pioneer Produce as a recruitment tool, showcasing the student opportunities inside the School of Agriculture.
Aside from the two staff who oversee operations, students from a variety of disciplines can have a hand in the project, ranging from accounting to marketing to mechanical engineering.
Mike Ernst, director of Dining Services, said he sought new uses for Glenview Commons since the university ceased using the building for dining several years ago.
He envisions repurposing the structure with the addition of learning spaces, including student-run ice cream and meat-production labs.
“As we look at this great School of Agriculture that we have and a sustainability program and a lot of hungry students, how do we work as a team to make that happen?” he asked. “(It’s) not just to have better food; it’s to make it educational.”