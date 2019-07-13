SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m.-noon, near City Hall, 10-13th and Iowa streets.
Galena (Ill.) Farmers Outdoor Market, 7 a.m., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St.
Tiffany Windows Tours, 8:30 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Collection of more than 100 Tiffany windows. Donations accepted for window restoration.
Driftless Stargazing presents Space Rocks, 10 a.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. SE.
Clothes Give Away, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. Details: Rev. Kuhn, 563-581-3101.
Sunday
The Galena (Ill.) Territory Farmers Market, 8 a.m., The Owners’ Club, 200 Territory Drive.
JulyFest, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph’s Church, 202 Second Ave. SE, Farley, Iowa, parish grounds. Polka Mass with the Jim Busta Band begins at 9:30; Mollie B., of RFD-TV, will perform in the tent from 10:30 to noon. Parade is at 11; chicken-in-a-basket serving from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A live auction will be take place at 12:30 p.m.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Garrett Hillary, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mooney Hollow Barn Dance, 7 p.m., 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
“Godspell,” Rising Star Theatre Co., 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Josh Yeltman, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Boogie Monster — Dubuque Funk, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Rooftop show, weather permitting. Cost is $5.
Sunday
Plagman Barn Dance, 11 a.m., 28384 Garber Road, Garber, Iowa. Music by the Sounds of Nashville.
Beau Timmerman, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
“Godspell,” Rising Star Theatre Co., 2 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Live music, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Psychic Medium Mindie Adamos, 3 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Al Ronek, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Rockin’ The Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52.
Craig Gerdes Band, 5:30 p.m., Sandy Hook Tavern, 3868 Sandy Hook Road, Hazel Green, Wis.
Kane Brown, 7 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, Back Waters Stage.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Naturals by Heart Anniversary Open House, 9 a.m., Rockdale United Methodist Church, 1500 Old Mill Road.
Sunday
Paint and Pour Workshop, 11 a.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Meet at the hotel lobby.
4th Annual Yardarm Summer Party, 2 p.m., Yardarm Riverfront Bar & Grill, 1201 Shiras Ave. Extension.
LEARNING
Sunday
Sandcastle Building Clinic, 9 a.m., Finley’s Landing Park, 24709 Finley’s Landing Road, Sherrill, Iowa. Attendess will use simple tools from around the house to build elaborate beach creations. Cost is $5 .
Financial Peace University, 3 p.m., Grandview United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. A nine-lesson course.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Fitness for Dancers, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. A two- hour workshop with competitive dancers in mind.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet. Free. Open to public.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. room 1A.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave. east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Missing Link 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 and older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 1E.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Beer, Wine and Music Bus Tour, 12:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill. Cost is $165 per person for tour, $20 per person for live music lawn seats.
Today-sunday
Dickeyville Grotto Bake Sale, Garden Produce and Garage Sale, 9 a.m., Holy Ghost Church 305 W. Main St., Great River Road, Dickeyville, Wis., basement. Proceeds to benefit repairs to the Sacred Heart Shrine.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, meet at 1 p.m. at Camp Street, east of Hy-Vee on Locust Street for a hike at Wickiup Hill Learning Area, Toddvile, Iowa.
TARDIS Escape Room Challenge, 6 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.