More than 50 citations were issued Thursday during an enforcement project in downtown Dubuque.
The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff's departments conducted the effort, which focused on seat belt compliance, according to a press release. In addition to one arrest for driving while barred, police issued the following tickets:
- 29 seat belt citations/warnings
- 10 proof of insurance citations/warnings
- Three citations for not having a driver's license
- Eight equipment citations/warnings
- Two citations for driving under suspension
- Three tinted window citations
- Four expired registration citations/warnings
- Three driving while texting citations
- One red light violation