ELIZABETH, Ill. — Even cows needed a break from the heat on Wednesday.
At the Jo Daviess County 4-H Fair in Elizabeth, a legion of massive industrial fans pushed air into pens as the animals lapped from buckets of water and were hosed down by their owners.
It was extra — but critical — work for the young 4-H participants.
“You really want to keep them cool,” said Aly Anderson, 15, who was showing three cows. “They can get hot and tired like we do, and then they don’t really want to cooperate. They just won’t want to move.”
On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued an excessive-heat warning through Saturday, July 20, for Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois; and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
Temperatures in the 90s and heat-index values as high as 110 degrees are possible, creating “a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely,” according to the weather service.
Additionally, a heat advisory was issued through Friday, July 19, for Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
It’s not just the animals that are trying to keep cool. Residents throughout the area will attempt to stay cool and safe as well.
Cooling centers have been opened across the area. In many communities, locations such as libraries and city halls provide air-conditioned relief.
Cooling centers in the city of Dubuque include Carnegie-Stout Public Library, Multicultural Family Center, Mystique Community Ice Center and Operation: New View Community Action Agency, 1473 Central Ave.
Dubuque Rescue Mission officials invited anyone seeking shelter from the heat to rest at their facility at 398 Main St. Executive Director Rick Mihm said it is important for everyone to have a place to cool off during times of extreme heat.
“We have ice water out, and people are able to come and get out of the elements,” he said. “We are here to help people who otherwise don’t have the means to properly cool themselves.”
Days when the weather is sweltering can be particularly brutal for older residents in the area.
Colleen Lawler, a nutrition specialist for Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, said seniors living on fixed incomes usually go without air conditioning. To help with this, her organization collects donations of fans and distributes them to older residents.
Last year, she gave out 15. With the heat expected to ratchet up this weekend, she anticipates there will be more calls for fans.
“A lot of them don’t have families in the area, so it’s important that someone is looking after them when it’s hot out like this,” Lawler said. “We pride ourselves on being that welfare check and making sure they are staying cool.”
Lawler said she also has to consider the volunteers for the agency’s Meals on Wheels program, which delivers meals to homebound residents. Many of the volunteers are older as well, so she makes sure to remind them to take bottles of water and rest when needed.
“I really have to be conscious that they are also seniors themselves,” Lawler said. “If they start to not feel well, we tell them to take a rest.”
Not everyone will be able to stay inside in front of a fan all day. Construction workers toiling away on the Southwest Arterial, a four-lane highway that soon will connect U.S. 20 to U.S. 61/151 in Dubuque, still will be working this week.
Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said the weather won’t cause any delays to the project. However, those working outside are being encouraged to take breaks and stay hydrated.
Many workers are choosing to start earlier in order to avoid the heat when it gets worse later in the afternoon.
“They are adjusting their work schedules so they are starting earlier in the morning and ending in the mid-afternoon,” Schiesl said. “Everything is working out.”