heat history

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high temperature of 97 degrees on Friday, July 19, in Dubuque.

It is the highest high temperature predicted for this week -- and could mark the warmest day since at least 2013.

Here are the warmest days of each of the past five years.

May 27, 2018 – 95 degrees

June 13, 2017 – 92

July 21, 2016 – 91

July 17, 2015 – 92

July 22 and Aug. 24, 2014 – 89

Source: National Weather Service