Authorities said a Dubuque County man who fled authorities by driving 60 mph in a 25-mph zone in 2015 has been arrested.
Colton J. Hancock, 26, of Sherrill, Iowa, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of eluding. He recently was serving a five-year sentence in a Wisconsin prison on convictions of recklessly endangering safety and two counts of burglary.
Court documents state that officers attempted a traffic stop on Hancock on Feb. 7, 2015, in the 500 block of West Eighth Street after a check revealed he was driving while suspended.
Hancock initially stopped the vehicle, but drove away from the scene at a high rate of speed when officers asked him to produce a driver’s license and place his vehicle in “park,” according to court documents.
Police said Hancock continued driving at a high rate of speed and drove through a stop sign at West Third and Hill streets. Hancock allegedly hit speeds faster than 60 mph while he drove onto Bryant Street and out of sight of the officers.
About one month later, Hancock was involved in a chase that began in Shields, Wis., and continued into Monticello, Iowa, where Hancock struck a commuter van.
He was arrested on several charges and tried in Marquette County (Wis.) Circuit Court, according to online court records. He ultimately pleaded guilty to the three charges and was sentenced to five years in prison.