Scales Mound Community Unit School District is considering a $12.5 million addition to its facilities.
School board members recently were presented a conceptual plan that includes the construction of an agricultural building, additional classroom space, a new greenhouse and a community day care and fitness center.
The plan was drafted by the district’s Project 2021 committee, which looked at possible additions that could address district and community needs.
Superintendent Bill Caron said district officials have explored an expansion project for several years. During that time, the school district has saved funds to pay for the project without going to referendum.
School board members have not decided yet if they will pursue the project, but if so, Caron said, the district can pay for it without going to referendum.
Caron said about $6 million in saved school funds could be put toward the project. The rest would be paid for through the district’s facilities occupation sales tax revenues.
Caron said a project design committee has been formed to create an official design for the project. He noted that community meetings will be held to gain input from the district residents on the project.
With intentions of having a final plan prepared by next spring, Caron said the project, if pursued, could be completed by the fall of 2021.