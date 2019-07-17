A Dubuque consignment store is open for business.
Stuff, Etc. opened its doors to all shoppers at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The store is located at 2095 Holliday Drive in the former home of Courtside Sports Bar & Grill.
The business sells items on a consignment basis, with consignors earning 40% of the sale price and the store keeping 60%. More than 400 consignors already have signed up in the Dubuque store, which has been accepting consignment items since mid-June.
Officials previously said its workforce will grow to about 35 or 40 people once the store is fully up and running.
According to an online listing, its hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The business can be reached at 563-239-1464.