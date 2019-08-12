Dubuque Community School Board members tonight are expected to consider a donation for an outdoor pavilion from the Eisenhower Elementary School parent teacher organization.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Keystone Area Education Agency, 2310 Chaney Road.
Also on the board’s agenda are agreements with engineering firm IIW for work on an addition to the vocational technology building at the Alta Vista Campus and a serving kitchen replacement project at Hempstead High School, among other items.