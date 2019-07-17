CASSVILLE, Wis. — The Pride of Cassville Car Ferry resumed operations Tuesday after closing earlier this month due to rising waters on the Mississippi River.
The ferry had closed shortly after the Fourth of July holiday.
The ferry transports vehicles and passengers across the Mississippi between Cassville and Millville, Iowa.
High river levels already had previously impacted operations. The ferry typically begins its season around Memorial Day, but it didn’t start this year until late June because of widespread flooding.