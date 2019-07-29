A new sports bar and restaurant recently opened in a familiar location in Manchester.
Riverbend Pub now is open in the space formerly occupied by Grumpy Bill's at 121 S. Franklin St. It spans three floors and features a deck overlooking the Manchester Whitewater Park.
The main level will operate as a sports bar as well as the restaurant area.
An upper floor will feature bands on weekends and also double as a place for reunions, showers and meetings.
The basement will offer wine and higher-end liquors in a quieter, relaxed setting.
“Our food will be upper-scale bar food,” said Managing Owner Mike Corcoran. “We’ll have fresh pizzas, burgers and other sandwiches.”
He said while the bar is open, the kitchen is still under construction. He expects food service to begin in the fall.
“Riverbend Pub is a replacement in some degree for Beaver’s Lounge and Grumpy Bill’s,” Corcoran explained. “It’s another positive business on this end of town.”