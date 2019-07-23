A family-friendly event this weekend will benefit Dubuque nonprofit Opening Doors.
It will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Yardarm Riverfront Bar & Grill, 1201 Shiras Ave. Ext.
The free event will feature music by Sid V & The Human Resources, according to a press release. Participants are asked to bring a cash donation, gift card, paper towels, diapers, baby wipes or pull-ups. Volunteers will accept the items and organize them for residents of Teresa Shelter, Maria House and the supportive housing program at Francis Apartments, all of which are operated by Opening Doors.
The event is part of “One Saturday to Dream Fearlessly,” a national initiative of American Family Insurance, and is being organized locally by agent Michael Pennington.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.