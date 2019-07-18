Long-simmering tension between Dubuque youths and local police boiled over into a protest 50 years ago this month.
Demanding “a place to go” and an end to perceived harassment by authorities, about 150 teens marched to City Hall, then back to Allison-Henderson Park on the night of July 22, 1969.
Two march participants were arrested, one charged with disorderly conduct and another with resisting arrest.
Groups of youths had been ordered off of the lawn at Westminster Presbyterian Church — which had become a popular gathering place for teenagers — the week before the march.
The youths were considered “hippies” by some residents, according to Telegraph Herald reports of July 1969.
Here is a report of the march written by TH reporter Tom McDougal that appeared in the July 23, 1969, edition of the newspaper.
MOST OF THE YOUTHS WELL-BEHAVED
It happened again last night.
Just as they did in 1966 and in 1968, a crowd of Dubuque youths on the night of July 22, 1969, congregated, demonstrated, martyred a few of their numbers to police and went home.
Their case was the same one that Dubuque youths have been using for years: “We want a place to go.”
Their argument was that they were left without any place to go when the lawn-sitters were expelled from the Westminster Presbyterian Church lawn. Someone suggested Allison-Henderson Park, but youths replied that they had been told the neighbors had already organized and would protest loudly if they began using this midtown park.
At its largest, the crowd was maybe 150 or 200 strong. No college students these. Almost all were high school age, and most looked no older than 16 or 17.
Early in the parade, I approached one of the participants.
He was the oldest-looking of the group (he said he was 20) and his kinky, reddish-blond hair was longer than anyone else’s. Two tight braids under his chin adorned his equally long beard. I learned later that he goes by the name of Detroit Mike. ...
What he said in effect, though, was that now that the kids have been expelled from the Westminster lawn, they have no place to go. He said they just want the city to let them do their thing, that public opinion has been crested against them and that they have committed no vandalism or other offenses.
Later, we were present on the steps of City Hall when the demonstrators reached the Central Avenue entrance. There, on the sidewalk, on police cars and on the restored Town Bell, they sat, stood and leaned.
City Manager Gilbert Chavenelle, who had been working late at City Hall, appeared among the crowd and talked to the youths. Then he, Administrative Assistant George Lapper, Police Chief Percy Lucas and Asst. Chief Bob O’Brien headed upstairs for a parley.
While the session was going on, those in the crowd at times became restless. But mostly, they were well-behaved.
Finally, Sgt. Paul Sutton emerged from City Hall and told the group: “You all have a chance to disperse and go home or else you’ll be charged.”
It was 10:45 p.m. Police officers moved into the crowd, ordering people home and nudging them on their way.
No violence occurred, but one individual in the crowd put up token resistance and was charged with resisting arrest.