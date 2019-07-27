During this presidential primary cycle, politics aren’t taking a break just because fair season has arrived.
In the commercial building at the Dubuque County Fair, officials from the county’s Democratic and Republican parties both are proudly promoting their respective candidates and are registering people to vote.
Making the biggest splash so far is President Donald Trump. A life-sized cardboard cutout of the president can be found at the Dubuque County GOP’s booth, along with literature in favor of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and other preferred candidates.
Friday morning was one of the slower days for crowds, according to Republican volunteer Tom Kopp. But already several supporters had stopped by and snapped selfies with the Trump cutout, he said.
“It seems to be pretty popular,” he said.
Pauline Chilton had volunteered for several stints already. She said the faux-Trump had been a big hit since the fair started.
The party’s booth also features a big sheet of butcher’s paper on which folks can write messages to Trump. Chilton said the party will send the card writ large to the president at the fair’s conclusion.
“We have had a lot of interactions,” Chilton said. “It’s been really good. Really positive.”
Kopp acknowledged that not everyone has been a fan of the cutout. But opponents have largely fumed quietly as they walked on by.
One of those, Jim Boelcher, of Peosta, Iowa, said the cutout ran the risk of fueling political debate where it might not be the most appropriate.
“I don’t like it,” he said. “Most people I know voted for him, but that doesn’t need to be at the fair. It’s just going to rile people up for no reason.”
Democratic Party volunteer Carrie O’Connor, though, grew up in Dubuque and said the fair always has been visually political in election years. She remembered going to the fair as a child when her mother volunteered in the same booth.
O’Connor also recalled being reprimanded when caught wearing a mock Native American headband promoting former Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tauke, of Iowa.
At the Democrats’ booth, County Attorney C.J. May said he was glad no one insisted on cutouts for his party’s primary candidates.
“We wouldn’t have the room,” he joked.
Many of the 24 candidates vying for the party’s nod to challenge Trump in November 2020 were represented by signs and literature at the county booth. Many also are regularly represented by campaign staffers.
Sue Dravis, a volunteer Thursday night, said several campaign workers have taken slots volunteering at the booth, while others had worked the crowds, talking about their respective candidates.
“Nobody is pushing anyone so far,” she said. “They understand it’s early. But they’re eager, of course. They have been great.”