The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Tanie A. Wilkinson, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at about 1 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Paul Street on charges of interference with official acts and trespassing. Court documents state that Wilkinson then assaulted Dubuque police officer Matthew Walker at the Dubuque County Jail, leading to a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations.
- Devon A. Hill, 20, no permanent address, was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of University Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of marijuana.
- Danielle G. Meyer, 37, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at her residence on charges of child endangerment and interference with official acts.
Devonn T. Phillips, 22, 431½ W. 16th St., was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of East 20th and Jackson streets on charges of domestic assault with injury, domestic assault with strangulation, first-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief, three counts of child endangerment and driving while his license was revoked. Court documents state that Phillips repeatedly assaulted Jordan M. Shireman, 22, of 443 Clark St., at her residence in the presence of their children, ages 3 and 1.