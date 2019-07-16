Fundraising efforts for the Southwest Wisconsin Ag Innovation Center at Darlington got off to a strong start at this year’s Lafayette County Fair when a local family donated $50,000 toward the project.
The donation by Stuart and Sandy Seffrood was announced during the fair.
Steve Carpenter is the president of the Southwest Wisconsin Ag Innovation Center Committee.
“Our first goal is to relocate the fairgrounds in Darlington,” he said.
Carpenter said the most recent flood of the fairgrounds at Darlington increased the need to relocate.
“This spring it got into the livestock building and damaged the entire grounds,” he said.
The SWAG Center would not only house the fairgrounds, but the eventual goal is to have a year-round facility that would serve as the home of the county’s University of Wisconsin-Extension agents. It also could host conventions, meetings, special events and weddings.
Its purpose would be similar to the Youth and Ag Building at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster.
The SWAG Center and the fairgrounds would be located to 80 acres on the south side of Darlington near the intersection of Lafayette County K and Ames Road.
For more information about making a donation to the Lafayette County Fairgrounds project, go to swag-center.com.