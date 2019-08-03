A local nonprofit development corporation seeks to secure $3 million for lead-based paint remediation for 125 homes in Dubuque County.
County supervisors this week offered conditional approval for East Central Intergovernmental Association’s request for matching funds to apply for a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant.
However, questions over procedural issues led to some friction among the three county supervisors before the final 3-0 vote was taken.
“I think it’s important,” Supervisor Jay Wickham said. “The board is learning how to get along. We’re doing our best.”
Mark Schneider, co-director of community and economic development for ECIA, told supervisors that the $3 million would help remove lead-based paint from older homes. The paint can cause long-term health issues if ingested.
ECIA must secure a 10% local match to be eligible for the grant. Schneider said after accounting for in-kind offerings and other funds, up to about $196,000 would be needed from the county. However, cities also could contribute some of the matching funds if they choose to participate.
“They’re interested because there’s no way they could ever get this grant by themselves,” Schneider said.
ECIA officials recently were notified of increased funding available through the program and have until Aug. 9 to submit their application.
As supervisors discussed the issue, Wickham asked whether the request had gone before the county Board of Health. When he learned that it had not, he said he was concerned members would feel disenfranchised if their input was not sought.
“It seems like we’re not in sync,” he said.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she did not think the health board’s approval was needed because ECIA is applying for the grant. She also was concerned about whether the health board could meet before the Aug. 9 deadline.
“I do not want this to fail because of someone’s scheduled vacation,” she said. “This is too important.”
Wickham said he still wanted the matter to go before that board and made a motion to approve up to $300,000 in matching grants contingent on the backing of the health board.
Supervisor Dave Baker initially seconded the motion. He withdrew it, however, after noting that the resolution brought to the board was for $300,000, but Schneider said the county’s match could be closer to $196,000.
McDonough then made a motion to approve $196,000 without the health board’s approval, but it died when it wasn’t seconded by Baker or Wickham.
That was followed by a failed motion by Baker to approve $196,000 subject to the health board’s approval.
Wickham asked: “Ms. McDonough, are you willing to let this die just because you don’t want it to go to the board of health?”
McDonough replied: “Are you willing to let this die, Supervisor Wickham, because you can’t amend it to the facts of the dollar amounts before us?”
As Baker prepared to move on to the next agenda item, Wickham made a motion for a $196,000 match contingent on the health board’s approval. McDonough seconded the motion, which passed 3-0.
County health department officials announced Thursday that they had scheduled a health board meeting for Monday, Aug. 5.