Authorities said a teenager was hurt in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Dubuque.
B’ellanna L. Trowbridge, 16, of Urbandale, Iowa, was transported by her family to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Trowbridge was driving south on Hill Street just south of the Solon Street intersection at 12:53 p.m., when she lost her grip on the steering wheel and lost control of the vehicle. Trowbridge drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a sign and a utility pole.
Trowbridge was cited with failure to maintain control.