DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A front-runner in a crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls will lead a team in a friendly game of softball at an iconic Dyersville movie site.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will host a softball game between campaign staffers and members of the press at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Field of Dreams. The event is free and open to the public.
“At a time when members of the press are demonized by the president, we hope to show goodwill and sportsmanship on the Field of Dreams,” said Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir in a press release. “But be advised, we’re playing to win.”
Sanders, a “renowned stickball, basketball and track star,” will lead the campaign staff in the contest, the release stated.
Admission to the site will open at 5 p.m., and the pregame program will begin at 6:30. Admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis.