Authorities said a man linked to a Dubuque woman’s recent overdose death was arrested the next day in a sting that law enforcement set up using her phone.
Carl R. Watkins, 28, of 1910½ Ellis St., was arrested at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Wilson Avenue on two counts of felony possession of heroin with intent to deliver. His next hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County is set for Aug. 15.
Court documents state that police and firefighters responded to 3708 Pennsylvania Ave., Apt. F53, at about 10:10 p.m. Monday after a suspected heroin overdose was reported. They found Cayla Jo Mutert dead inside of “an apparent drug overdose.”
During the ensuing investigation, Mutert’s boyfriend, Jerome McKinley, 50, admitted to driving her to the area of Wilson and Roberts streets, where they picked up a man who went by the name “Country” and who police said was Watkins, documents state. McKinley said Mutert and Watkins were talking inside the van while he drove and that, while he did not see a drug exchange, he “may have missed it.”
Deleted text messages on Mutert’s phone with a subject listed as “Country” appear to be talking about heroin in coded language, according to the documents.
On Tuesday, investigators used Mutert’s phone to set up another drug deal with “Country” at the same location. When Watkins approached the vehicle carrying the investigators, he was arrested.
Documents state that Watkins did not have drugs on him, but authorities found a plastic baggie containing a substance that included fentanyl in the area of where the arrest took place.
Watkins admitted to using drugs and to selling marijuana and ecstasy from time to time, but he denied selling heroin, documents state.