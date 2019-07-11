A Dubuque group will host a vigil Friday night in Dubuque to protest migrant detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The vigil is set for 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Washington Square. A candle-lighting ceremony is set for 9 p.m.
Indivisible Dubuque is joining a national effort to protest the detainment of immigrants, including people legally seeking asylum, at the country’s southern border. The policy has been widely condemned by Democratic and civil rights groups, who have decried reportedly cramped and unsanitary conditions.
The effort, called “Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps,” will have a presence in dozens of U.S. cities, according to organizers’ website.
“Now is the time for every person to stand up and say, ‘We will not accept this,’” organizer Kristin Mink said in a press release. “No more hesitating. No more denial. No more fear. We need to be bold and loud and unrelenting. That’s the only way we can stop this.”