MANCHESTER, Iowa — A grand opening will be held this weekend to celebrate the completion of new amenities along the Maquoketa River in Manchester.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, to mark the completion of Riverfront Park along with Manchester’s Whitewater Park, according to an event announcement.
There will be a beach-themed children’s parade at 11:30, and a recognition ceremony and ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. The event also will feature live music, food offerings, free ice cream sandwiches and freeze pops, children’s activities, a law enforcement squad car and firetruck on display, and door prizes.