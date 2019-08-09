A former Dubuque man was arrested this week for allegedly having nearly 4,000 sexual videos and 670 sexual photos of boys.
Brady D. Salow, 22, now of Vinton, Iowa, was arrested at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two counts of purchasing/possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act.
Court documents state that authorities received a “cyber tip” on Dec. 19 about eight videos of “prepubescent” boys engaging in sex acts that were found online and linked to an email address of Salow’s. He was living in an apartment on Jackson Street in Dubuque at the time.
Investigators were granted a search warrant and found 3,795 sexual videos of boys in sex acts, as well as 670 digital photos of a sexual nature, documents state. In the same online storage space, investigators reported finding a video of Salow “talking to the camera.”
Documents state that Salow was interviewed July 17 and admitted to downloading and saving “‘a lot’ of child porn videos and pictures.” A warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 1.