PEOSTA, Iowa — Authorities say a Dyersville woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning near Peosta.
Dawn M. Schroeder, 42, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Schroeder was traveling north on Cottingham Road at 10:37 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle on the gravel portion of the shoulder, according to the sheriff’s department. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a fence and became airborne, landing on its roof.