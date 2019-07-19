With a heat wave sweeping the tri-states, the idea of tanning by a pool might seem enticing.
However enjoyable soaking in the rays might seem, area skin experts recommend limiting sun exposure as a preventative measure against skin cancer.
The American Cancer Society reports that skin cancer cases continue to rise across the country — a decadeslong trend — with skin cancer being “by far the most common of all cancers.”
In 2016, Iowa had the ninth-highest rate of such cancer in the U.S., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That year — the most recent for which incidence statistics for all states were available — Wisconsin ranked 21st and Illinois 32nd.
The increase is reflected in appointments at local dermatology offices, according to Dr. Sara Fitz, a dermatologist with Medical Associates Clinic.
“We certainly diagnose and treat it regularly,” she said.
She emphasized prevention as key.
“The thing you can control is UV exposure,” she said. “Those are the tips you normally hear — seek the shade, go out earlier or later in the day, wear sun-protective clothing and sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher.”
Most people don’t apply sunscreen as regularly as they should, Fitz said. Even water and sweat-resistant sunscreen should be reapplied every one or two hours.
Medically speaking, there are two major sub-types of skin cancer — malignant melanoma and nonmelanoma skin cancer.
The latter is more common and includes both basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas.
The American Cancer Society reports that malignant melanoma accounts for only 1% of skin cancers, though it is the cause for the majority of skin cancer deaths.
Megan Eisel, a dermatology physician assistant for Grand River Medical Group, added that keeping an eye on the skin can help people catch skin cancer early on.
Utilizing the “ABCDE characteristics” can assist in identifying possibly cancerous skin lesions.
- A is for asymmetry — part of the lesion doesn’t match the rest.
- B is for border — more ragged, notched, blurred or ill-defined border on the lesion.
- C is for colored — most moles or lesions are the same color throughout, but one that could be questionable features color variation or nonuniformity.
- D is for diameter — a lesion with a diameter greater than the size of a pencil eraser.
- E is for evolving — if a lesion or mole is growing in size or changing in appearance, it is recommended to seek a dermatologist’s perspective.
Fitz said that the “E” characteristic is “a big thing.”
“If you notice a new mole, one that looks different than one you had (or) if it itches or bleeds, we’d want to look at that,” she said.
Dr. Jennifer Peterson, of Peterson Dermatology, which is based in southwest Wisconsin, added that just because someone tans easily doesn’t mean that he or she shouldn’t use sun protection or shouldn’t avoid tanning beds.
“All people of all races can develop a skin cancer,” she said. “You’re not immune to it just because you tan.”
The prevalence of outdoor activities, especially agricultural work, contributes to the area’s high skin-cancer rates, experts say. In addition, the area’s large white population also contributes to those numbers.
The American Cancer Society reports that white people are 20 times more likely to develop melanoma than blacks, with about 1 in 38 in the first group having a risk of developing the disease.
Fitz encourages everyone to come in and get a “baseline” check with a dermatologist.
After that appointment, patients will know how regularly they should come in for check-ups.
One area nonprofit group, Outrun the Rays, is also doing its part to raise awareness and promote the prevention of skin cancer by providing free sunscreen to golf courses and swimming pools as well as youth and high school baseball teams, among other outreach efforts.
The group also gives back monetarily throughout the area.
“We provide financing for local shade structures for local ballparks in the area (and) some elementary school playgrounds,” said board President Bob Hingtgen. “It’s all about prevention as well as education.”
Hingtgen, who is a melanoma survivor, said the group also holds an annual 5K and bike ride at Peosta Community Centre, with all proceeds going back to the community. Next year will be the 10th year for the event.
“If we can get someone to go get a spot looked at, that’s huge progress from what it was 10 years ago,” he said, adding later, “The more we can make people aware of the dangers, I think we’re gaining ground.”