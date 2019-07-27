Isaiah Williams and Levi Buchholtz dropped probes off a dock and into Catfish Creek on Friday morning, then watched for their measurements to come in.
The equipment tested for indicators such as dissolved oxygen, temperature and pH in the water flowing through Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, which the University of Dubuque students can use to analyze the quality of the water in the creek.
“Yes! Stabilized,” Williams said as he finalized his measurements, reading them off to Adam Hoffman, a professor of environmental chemistry at UD.
Hoffman and his students are testing water quality throughout Dubuque County as part of a project being funded by the county Board of Supervisors.
The data hopefully will help show the locations of the biggest water-quality issues so officials can focus their attention there, Hoffman said.
“Hopefully, ultimately, it gets used to help with water-quality improvements,” he said.
A clearer pictureStarting this summer, Hoffman and his students are testing water in five priority waterways — Catfish Creek, Whitewater Creek, Little Maquoketa River, Bloody Run Creek and Bankston Creek — and at 30 watershed outlets around the county. The researchers are examining metrics such as dissolved oxygen levels; pH; nitrogen, phosphorus and chloride levels; and the presence of E. coli.
Those samples will be taken before and following rainfalls to determine how weather impacts water quality.
“We’re going to get a nice look at water quality throughout the year and how it changes,” Hoffman said.
He said the data being collected by his students at UD will be new for the county.
“We’re trying to figure out where water-quality issues are and where we can implement best management practices,” he said.
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, one of the most common pollutants in the state is sediment produced by agricultural practices, though construction sites and stream banks also can produce eroded sediment.
Nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizers and organic sources such as manure and sewage also are a major pollutant statewide.
The UD researchers are receiving funding from the county. The county supervisors in February approved $21,850 for the work in the current fiscal year.
The work also gives Hoffman’s students hands-on experience conducting research, he said, noting that he hopes the project increases their awareness of the environment.
Williams, an upcoming UD junior who has assisted with the project, said the work helped him understand the factors that can impact water’s cleanliness.
He said he was hopeful the research could help improve water locally.
“We want to make sure that we can take care of (the Earth) as well because it’s our home,” he said.
Local useIowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, visited with Hoffman and his students Friday as they were collecting data and a water sample at Catfish Creek.
He said the research being conducted gives local officials an idea of any water-quality issues locally but also gives him information to take to state legislators if there are areas in which the county needs assistance.
“It’s our responsibility to address it and do something about it,” Isenhart said.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said the work represents an early start in gathering data to understand the quality of water in Dubuque County. Once that data is collected, she would like the supervisors to work with the county’s soil and water conservation district to determine any next steps.
County Supervisor Dave Baker said clean water is an important issue for many of his constituents and that county officials want to make sure they are monitoring for any issues.
The data-gathering being provided by UD students is just “a small piece of the puzzle” in examining local water quality, Baker said.
“I think we need to identify the level of the problem, or in the alternative, that our water is already clean, and we want to keep it that way,” he said. “So I think having a handle on it, having the information is good, and I’m hoping it generates more programs of this type.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said the testing aligns with state-level efforts to reduce nutrients that end up in Iowa waterways and, ultimately, the Gulf of Mexico.
The UD data will pair well with other local data sources to give officials a sense of the local water supply condition.
“Where we have trouble spots, what I would like to do is get with those groups and those communities … that might be affected and see what we can do to make corrective changes,” Wickham said.