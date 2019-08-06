A National Night Out event will be held today in Cuba City.
The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Splinter Park, 410 S. Splinter St. National Night Out is observed nationally and aims to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to increase safety.
Cuba City’s National Night Out will feature free food and beverages, bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, a caricature artist, face painting, a balloon twister, an art wall contest, fire truck rides and K-9 demonstrations.
Emergency service personnel from numerous departments also will be present, and UW Health Med Flight will land a helicopter at 5 p.m.