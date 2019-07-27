The company that recently acquired a Dubuque-based bank holding company reported more than $10 million in net income during its second quarter.
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc., based in Iowa City, this week released its financial results for the quarter that ended June 30.
The company completed its acquisition of ATBancorp, the parent company of American Trust & Savings Bank and American Bank & Trust Wisconsin, on May 1.
MidWestOne’s second-quarter net income totaled $10.7 million. That represented a 47% increase over net income of $7.3 million during the first quarter of this year and an increase of 30% over net income of $8.2 billion during the second quarter of last year, according to the company’s financial figures.
Still, the company reported that its net income for the recently completed quarter “was reduced by $3.1 million in pre-tax, acquisition-related expenses stemming from the ATBancorp transaction.”
“The second quarter saw the consummation of our acquisition of ATBancorp, and as a result, our earnings reflected the impact of certain one-time costs incurred in connection with the merger,” said MidWest One President and CEO Charles Funk in a press release. “With that said, we believe the underlying trends are positive.”