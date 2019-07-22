Isabella Auer could have gone anywhere in the world.
But instead, she chose to go see a friend.
On Sunday, the 16-year-old Dubuque resident departed for the state of Washington, where she will meet her longtime friend, Jackie Marker. The two have known each other for three years online, but today will mark the first time they meet face-to-face.
“It’s not going to be too scary to meet her,” Isabella said. “I know Jackie really well. I’m just excited.”
In early May, Isabella’s parents noticed she was struggling with things as simple as walking or swallowing food. After several tests by doctors, Isabella was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an inoperable brain tumor that can impair basic functions.
“I was just devastated,” said Misty Auer, Isabella’s mother. “It was just too hard to hear.”
Quiet and thoughtful, Isabella had grown up as a home-schooled student who developed a love for reading and writing. She particularly was drawn to the classic fantasy novels “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Chronicles of Narnia.”
When she was 13, she wrote and independently published her own fantasy novel, “Daughter of Kings.”
That love of fantasy and writing is what drew Isabella and Jackie together. They met through an online chess club developed by Isabella’s home-based curriculum.
“We didn’t really ever play chess,” Jackie said. “We just used it to talk to each other. We had a lot in common.”
The two would often talk online or over the phone about their favorite books and would share passages of their own writing.
Though Jackie had never been in the same room with Isabella, the call informing her about the diagnosis had a profound impact.
“It was really hard to hear,” Jackie said. “That was the first time I have gone into tears in a while.”
While Isabella was undergoing early treatment in Iowa City, Jackie was there at all times to talk on the phone or message her online.
“She was always there for me,” Isabella said. “She’s been really supportive through all of this.”
When Isabella was told she had the opportunity to go wherever she wanted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, multiple ideas ran through her head.
She was particularly fond of traveling to Oxford in England to visit landmarks like the The Eagle and Child Pub, where Tolkien and Lewis often would meet for drinks and to discuss writing.
But after some thought, Isabella decided she’d rather have a week to spend with Jackie.
“I figured this was the one time I knew we would definitely be able to meet up,” Isabella said. “I didn’t want to miss it.”
The last few months have been challenging for the Auer family, but they have also found a renewed appreciation of life. Through her faith, Misty has been motivated to make the most of every day that she has with her daughter.
“We’ve learned not to take any time for granted,” Misty said. “It’s about cherishing every day that we have together.”
Local residents also been supportive of Isabella. Students at St. Mary School, where Isabella took some classes, held a T-shirt fundraiser, and several friends joined her for a send-off party July 14 at the Asbury Fire Station.
She also continues to fight. The median survival time for her type of cancer is nine months, according to the Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation.
Isabella said she at first felt defeated by the diagnosis, but she now is determined to make the best of the time she has.
There are also signs of hope. Isabella recently received approval to join a trial cancer drug treatment in Iowa City, which could give her more time.
Through these hectic past few months, Isabella said she has found new meaning in her favorite novels. She recalled a passage from “The Fellowship of the Ring,” in which the wizard Gandalf told Frodo Baggins that “all we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”
With the time that has been given to her, Isabella will cherish her mother and father and her brothers and her friend Jackie.
The young author also plans to finish her second novel. She already has given it a title: “To See the Sun Rise.”