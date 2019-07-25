SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Dyersville Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Friday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon birthday/anniversary party.
Meet and Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Tri-State Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, 6 p.m., Circle C, 806 Pleasant St., La Motte, Iowa. Details: Mary Lou, 563-588-1175.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road. Features 1979 and older classic cars, trucks, hot rods, customs and muscle cars. Free. Public welcome and cooler-friendly; no animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Cruisin’ Thursdays Car Show, 4:30 p.m., Sinsinawa Avenue, East Dubuque, Ill. All ages of vehicles are welcome. Live music. Cost: Free. Details: 815-747-3416.
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
“Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
River of Music Concerts, 6 p.m., Ingleside Park, 200 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Secrets, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Johnnie Walker, 7 p.m., Potosi (Wis.) Brewery, 209 S. Main St.
Justin Goodchild, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill. Cost: Free.
“Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
DBQ Rooftop Comedy, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Hari Rao, Abe Rabinowitz and Trevor Gertonson will perform. Cost: $10.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story Time is designed for children ages 3-6 with an adult; but every child is welcome.
Life-Sized Games, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. For all ages. Wear or bring swimming clothes.
Appreciating Poetry, 1 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Melissa McGuire will guide attendees through types of poems, as well as develop ideas to use in their writing.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Safe and Strong Sun Salutations, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Salad Dressings and Grilling Outside, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive, upper level, kitchen. Make salad dressing to enhance your garden bounty. Select steak, chicken or shrimp to grill and accompany with other grilled summer options. Cost: $16 for one; $25 for two.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Al-Anon/Alateen, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Memory Café, 12:30 p.m., Sinsinawa (Wis.) Mound, County Road Z, off Wisconsin 11. Support for those dealing with memory loss. Sinsinawa Mound is collaborating with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Details: 608-748-4411, ext. 4411.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or queer.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John, 563-564-1128; or Marc, 563-590-6726.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Friday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. One jackpot pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.