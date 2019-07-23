MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Water hazards recently were introduced at Maquoketa’s RC park.
However, the features were uninvited — and completely unwanted — by park operators.
The RC feature, located at Burlingame Park, was set to be finished by early June. However, with two of the three tracks for radio-controlled cars finished, heavy July rains flooded the park, submerging portions of the tracks.
“It’s gotten off to a false start,” said Gerald Smith, Maquoketa’s city administrator. “We’re waiting for the weather to be a more participative partner.”
Maquoketa resident and park operator Shane Halverson asked Maquoketa City Council members earlier this year to support the park as a unique attraction for the area. Council members approved the project and contributed $3,000.
Halverson said the park is located on a section of land with low elevation, causing rain to drain into it.
“A big storm just flooded it out,” Halverson said. “We decided something needed to be done before we continued construction.”
The three planned tracks largely are made of dirt and wood and allow the remote-controlled cars to race and perform stunts.
Halverson said much of the park was taken down after the flooding, but he intends to rebuild it.
While city officials discuss ed relocating the park, Halverson said he believes the tracks can still be built on the existing property without the risk of them again being flooded.
“We’re going to be building them up higher and better,” Halverson said. “It’s going to be a completely different approach, but it’s going to keep the tracks from being flooded.”
Despite reconstruction, Halverson said the project should stay within its $3,000 budget.
“A lot of the parts we bought were able to be reused,” Halverson said. “It really won’t cost that much more.”
In the brief time since the RC park’s announcement, Halverson said interest in radio-controlled cars has been high.
“A lot of people are really excited about it,” Halverson said. “I have people asking me where they can buy one. I have people from out of town asking if they can help build the tracks.”
Halverson expects to have the new tracks constructed by mid- to late August. He hopes these tracks will be usable by RC cars, and not boats.
“It’s going to be worth it once it is all done,” Halverson said. “I think people are really going to like it.”