Dubuque police are investigating after a car caught fire early Monday on University Avenue.
The convertible was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived at 875 University Ave. shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, according to Lt. Joe Messerich.
A police report lists the car owner as Jane A. Fishler, 68, of East Dubuque, Ill., and states that the fire resulted in $1,000 worth of damage.
“The vehicle is operated by the registered owner’s grandson who lives at the residence,” Messerich wrote in an email. “It is unknown how the vehicle caught fire at this time.”