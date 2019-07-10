Exactly 50 years after a notable Dubuque performance, heavy metal rock star Alice Cooper returned to the city Tuesday night at the Five Flags Center.
The father of “shock rock” is known for his horror-inspired stage antics, and did not disappoint his fans during the Dubuque leg of his “Ol’ Black Eyes is Back” tour.
“You are doomed,” a ghoulish prerecorded soundtrack blared over the loudspeakers at the concert’s start.
Cooper, 71, pulled out all the props, starting with a black baton that he jabbed at the cheering crowd during “Feed My Frankenstein.”
Several maracas made an appearance during “Muscle of Love,” and Cooper waved a bloody crutch as he sang “I’m Eighteen.”
Alice Cooper — initially a band, then the legal name adopted by lead singer Vincent Furnier — previously performed at the Five Flags Center in 2006.
Alice Cooper the band had played as the opener for Vanilla Fudge and the Bob Seger System on July 9, 1969, inside the Dubuque Senior High School gymnasium.
Compared to that show, where 2,500 of 3,500 seats went unsold, Tuesday’s performance drew a respectable crowd. More than 1,400 ticketholders attended, filling about three-fourths of the venue’s seating capacity.
“Tuesday shows are tough sells in town. But the die-hard Alice Cooper fans and those who have who have never seen an Alice Cooper theatrical show, they’re coming out,” said Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook. “We’re pleased.”
Dennis and Sandy Barkley traveled from Yankton, S.D., to see Cooper perform for the fifth or sixth time — they couldn’t remember. Cooper’s knack for showmanship keeps them coming back.
Dennis, 56, said his favorite Cooper song is “Teenage Frankenstein.”
“It reminds us when our oldest daughter was a teenager,” he joked.
Sandy, 54, said she likes “Under My Wheels.”
What is that song about?
“Basically, getting run over?” she said, shrugging. “All of the topics of his songs seem kind of naughty, but they’re just kind of funny.”
In recognition of Cooper’s visit to Dubuque, Charlie Emery, owner of the Benton, Wis., company, Spooky Pinball, brought a game machine to Five Flags Center.
The game, called “Alice Cooper’s Nightmare Castle,” was the inspiration for Cooper’s set on his latest tour, according to Emery.
Cooper contributed recorded dialogue and owns a copy, which Emery delivered to his home in Phoenix.
“Alice is the narrator and the game is full of classic monsters … and you’re basically battling them,” Emery said.
Alice Cooper the band formed in 1964 in Phoenix, Ariz. After the group broke up 10 years later, Cooper the artist undertook a solo career with the 1975 release of “Welcome to my Nightmare.”
Cooper has been nominated for three Grammy Awards — most recently for his work on the “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert” album, where he sang the role of King Herod.
The Alice Cooper band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.
“The songs remain timeless,” Cook said. “Similar to if you’re into Broadway shows and you must go to ‘Cats’ and to ‘Annie’ and to ‘Hamilton’ — those iconic shows — Alice Cooper is just one of those rock and roll iconic artists that should be on your bucket list.”