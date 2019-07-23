A new study from a leading global business and economics research firm concluded that rural counties could have a tough hill to climb in the coming decade.
McKinsey Global Institute this month released a report forecasting “anemic” job growth in rural areas from now until 2030. The findings detail that population growth has “tilted toward urban America” and ushered in an era of “growing economic divergence.”
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County (Wis.) Economic Development Corp., said the challenges outlined in the study reflect what he is seeing in southwest Wisconsin.
“It doesn’t surprise me in the least,” Brisbois said. “We are seeing challenges with attracting new industry and retaining some of the businesses that are here. That is because they (large companies) often want that urban area.”
In a county-by-county breakdown, the report forecasts job growth between 0 and 5% in Grant County from now until 2030. Dubuque County also falls within that range, according to the study.
The report anticipates job losses in the next decade for Jones, Jackson, Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; Lafayette, Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
McKinsey further estimates that 60% of job growth by 2030 could be concentrated in 25 cities and their peripheries.
CHALLENGES ABOUND
Brisbois said there are myriad challenges confronting rural areas as they aim to achieve growth.
He noted that large cities often are able to offer greater incentives packages to potential new businesses. Moreover, large-scale additions to housing — such as the construction of new subdivisions — are far more likely in populous areas, where developers stand to make a better profit.
Availability of workforce may be the biggest challenge.
“When large companies are looking at rural areas, there is concern over whether (these areas) will have enough bodies to fill the jobs,” he said.
Broader technological advancements play a factor too.
McKinsey Global Institute notes that the Great Recession has significantly impacted the economy over the previous decade. However, it cites “the next wave of automation technologies” as a force that could accelerate the pace of economic change in the coming decade.
Executive Director Jacque Rahe, of Dyersville Economic Development Corp. acknowledged that automation poses a serious risk, calling it “an age-old conflict” that has placed strain on jobs since the Industrial Revolution.
“I think the communities that will survive will be the ones that aren’t afraid to reinvent themselves,” Rahe said.
She believes there already are multiple examples of Dyersville utilizing such reinvention, including the redevelopment of the downtown and a willingness to embrace tourism as an economic driver.
Rahe also pointed to the construction of a new, professional building in Dyersville as proof of the city’s evolution. Regional Medical Center and insurance broker Cottingham & Butler already have been confirmed as tenants.
“Until recently, I think that is the kind of building that would seem far-fetched in a community of under 5,000 people,” she said.
EYEING INNOVATION
There is reason for hope in many smaller communities.
The study emphasized that “rural outlier counties” could have the ability to sustain growth through tourism initiatives.
Galena Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kerry Shelke believes the robust Main Street offerings in her community have a wide-reaching economic impact.
“Take a winery, for instance,” she said. “People might just see the (tasting room) downtown. But you also have farmers and growers who are employed because of it. You have the service industries — everything from HVAC to plumbing — that keep these businesses going.”
In Grant County, economic officials are refining their message to show the ways that smaller communities can remain appealing. Brisbois hopes such communication can retain current workers and attract new ones.
“We want to focus on the lower cost of doing business, the lower cost of living and housing, and the lower crime rates,” he said. “We want to get that information in front of them.”
One local innovation already is gaining attention on the national level.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. was among the organizations mentioned in the McKinsey study, which briefly highlighted a new child care program launched by GDDC this year. The program offers free child care to about 50 area residents as they complete job training through Opportunity Dubuque and, ultimately, transition into new careers.
“Any time a globally recognized research organization mentions your name, attention is paid,” said GDDC President and CEO Rick Dickinson. “I think it is a compliment to the investment that was made in this program.”