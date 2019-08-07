Students at George Washington Middle School and Hoover Elementary Shool in Dubuque will receive free breakfasts and lunches when class begin this fall.
Dubuque Community School District officials are offering the free meals through a federal program for schools in low-income areas. About half of the district’s campuses now participate in the program.
“The program is designed to reach as many children as you possibly can and make sure that they’re having the meals they need to be ready to learn and be focused,” said Joann Franck, food and nutrition manager for the district.
The federal Community Eligibility Provision allows districts to offer free breakfasts and lunches to all students in schools in which close to 40% or more pupils qualify for free meals based on eligibility for food assistance. Other factors, such as the number of kids in foster care, are considered as well.
In the 2018-2019 school year, 38.5% to 84.6% of students in each of the nine Dubuque schools in the CEP program qualified for free meals, according to state data.
The Community Eligibility Provision, part of the National School Lunch Program, launched nationwide in 2014. In 2015, the Dubuque district began offering free meals to students at Audubon, Fulton, Lincoln, Marshall and Prescott elementary schools, as well as Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The Alta Vista Campus later was added to the mix.
“As our (percentage of qualifying students) grew and more students became identified, we were able to add those schools,” Franck said.
Making food
accessible
The program aims to make school meals more accessible to students and families who might otherwise struggle to afford them.
Franck said the provision particularly helps families who might not quite qualify for the federal free and reduced-price lunch program, but who still struggle financially. Students who would qualify for discounted meals but did not apply also benefit from the program.
“Definitely, more families don’t have to worry about paying for school lunch or breakfast,” Franck said.
Kathleen Walech-Haas, principal of Hoover Elementary, said the program will ensure all of her students have healthy meals each day.
“There are always those families who might not qualify (for free or reduced-price lunches), but there’s still financial stress in their families,” she said. “And sometimes the burden of paying for breakfast or lunch at school might be more than their family budget can handle.”
Washington Principal Brian Howes said he thought the move could increase the number of students who eat school breakfasts.
“I think it just puts every student in the same situation,” he said. “Every student’s getting a free lunch. Every student has the opportunity to come and get a free breakfast, and I just think that makes it a little more unifying for the students.”
Weighing the costsBased on the overall percentage of qualifying students among the nine schools participating in CEP, the district will be reimbursed for about 95% of the costs of providing those students’ meals, Franck said. The district’s food and nutrition program is self-funded through money made on school meals.
However, officials are able to make up any revenue losses through increased participation in school meal programs and because the federal lunch reimbursement rate is higher than what the district charges for full-priced meals.
The district receives $3.33 per lunch for free meals. The district’s full-price lunch rates range from $2.75 to $3.
“You try to break even, try to provide as much service to all the children as you possibly can throughout the district,” Franck said. “It’s not a profit-driven program. It’s about picking up more children to provide more service to them.”
In the 2018-2019 school year, about 150 schools participated in the CEP program throughout Iowa, according to the state’s department of education. However, the only other local school participating in the program was Holy Ghost Elementary School in Dubuque.
Franck said that for districts, the decision to become a CEP school comes down to whether districts can cover the expenses of providing free meals through federal reimbursement and increased participation in school meals.
“We’re not doing it that aggressively,” Franck said. “That’s why I add them slowly, to make sure we can cover the expenses.”