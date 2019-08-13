A new Manchester park that hosted a grand opening last month has been vandalized multiple times since, and officials are exploring adding security cameras to the site.
City Manager Tim Vick earlier this month informed the Manchester City Council that the new bathroom facility at Riverfront Park already had been vandalized twice by people who clogged the toilets with sand.
Vick wrote in his email that the door timer locks were circumvented by people dead bolting the doors in the open position.
City staff are exploring the cost of installing a security camera system to monitor the area. Police will check on the doors to make sure they are locked after 9 p.m.