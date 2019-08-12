PEOSTA, Iowa — Giving back has always been important to Valerie Gaff, of Peosta.
“I just like to be helpful,” she said. “It’s the way I was raised and a big part of my personality and who I am.”
Since she and husband, Todd, moved to the city five years ago, she’s made volunteering a big part of her free time. She gives her time and talent at CrossRoads Church, the Peosta Food Pantry and as a member of the Peosta Days committee, the group that organizes the annual celebration.
Fellow Peosta Days committee member Stacey Bauer said that though Gaff is only in her second year helping put on the event, “she’s more than willing to do whatever is needed.”
“She’s motivated and wants to learn all the ins and outs, but (also) wants to do all she can to carry out things,” Bauer said.
Since joining the committee, Gaff’s perspective has been helpful in continuing to grow the celebration, which is in its 13th year, Bauer said.
“Any group needs new people to come in,” she said. “It brings in new ideas and suggestions of how to be better, (and) being able to have additional suggestions continues to help us evolve.”
This year’s event kicks off with a glow run Aug. 23 that will benefit the Peosta Community Centre. Festivities will continue Aug. 24 with a parade in the mid-afternoon and carnival rides, food and other activities throughout the evening at the Peosta Ball Fields. Fireworks will mark the end of the event that night.
Gaff said she “enjoys planning big events, so it’s right up my alley.”
The Rev. Pete McCloud, pastor at CrossRoads Church and director of the Peosta Food Pantry, called Gaff “very detail-oriented.”
“She wants to know what’s going on and how she can help,” he said. “She’s always willing to lend that hand. She’s very helpful and hands-on.”
He added, “Val is ex-military, so she has that extra work ethic and it definitely shows.”
The church’s services are held weekly at the Peosta Community Centre. Gaff is always eager and ready to welcome church-goers beforehand, as well as assist in setting up and tearing down.
“With the church, I just like being a part of something bigger,” Gaff said. “I like helping people find a place and helping set up. I just like to do things like that.”
Gaff has been assisting with the food pantry for two and a half years, meeting with people and families to let them into the pantry and helping them stock up.
“I like to help those that are not as fortunate as I am,” she said. “It’s always comforting to know that I’ve helped them get their next couple meals because of my availability.”