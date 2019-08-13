GALENA, Ill. — A class covering the basics of Medicare and enrolling in the program will be held this week in Galena.
The event is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the West Galena Township Office, 607 Gear Street.
Attendees will be taught about the Medicare program and applicable supplements and prescription drug plans, according to Senior Resource Center of Jo Daviess County, which is hosting the event.
Attendees are encouraged to bring any questions they have about Medicare.
The event is free to attend. No registration is required.